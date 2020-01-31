Missouri police searching for endangered man traveling with 5-year-old daughter

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Investigators in Missouri have issued an endangered person advisory for a man who may be suicidal.

Police in Lake St. Louis say Ricardo Amezcua, 50, is traveling with his 5-year-old daughter Kayla Amezcua.

Amezcua is believed to be suicidal and was known to be in possession of a handgun. Investigators say he assaulted the child’s mother, made suicidal statements via text message and also said he was traveling to San Diego.

The child is legally in his custody and is not believed to be in danger.

He was last seen driving a gray 2015 Honda Civic with the Missouri tag LAK4H. The vehicle was last spotted at #1 Lake St. Louis Blvd traveling toward I-70.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 911 or the Lake St. Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018.