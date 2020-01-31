× MoDOT closing EB ramp to Blue Ridge Cutoff on Monday until summer, impacting Kauffman traffic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday, Feb. 3, the Missouri Department of Transportation is closing one of the ramps to Blue Ridge Cutoff for several months, impacting Royals fans heading to Kauffman Stadium this season.

The agency will close the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to eastbound Blue Ridge Cutoff for pavement construction. It will be closed until sometime this summer.

Drivers are encouraged to instead exit I-70 at 31st Street/40 Highway until it intersects with Blue Ridge Cutoff.

The work is all part of the construction on the new I-70 and I-435 interchange on the Missouri side, which began in March 2019 and is scheduled to be finished by December 2020.

MoDOT is replacing bridges in the interchange and changing the configuration to a “partial turbine design.” The new system will get rid of left exits, improve the loop ramps, ease congestion and reduce crashes, MoDOT said.

The following ramps are already closed as part of the project:

Westbound I-70 loop ramp to southbound I-435

Eastbound I-70 loop ramp to northbound I-435

Southbound I-435 ramp to eastbound I-70

Northbound I-435 ramp to westbound I-70

You can find more information on all the detours for this project here.