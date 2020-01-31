While Super Bowl is primary focus, Chiefs next priority is Mahomes’ contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are focused on winning the Super Bowl. But the second the clock hits zero in Hard Rock Stadium, the team’s top priority will shift to signing Patrick Mahomes to a long-term contract.
The star quarterback is set to become the highest-paid player in the National Football League. Salary cap tracking website Spotrac projects that Mahomes will sign a five-year, $180 million contract. Spending that much money on Mahomes would go a long way toward determining the Chiefs’ future — both by retaining a supremely talented quarterback and setting in motion decisions on how many, and which, other star players it can afford.
Mahomes is finishing the third season of a four-year, $16.4 million rookie contract. If the Chiefs don’t sign him before the end of that deal, he becomes a restricted free agent in 2021, allowing other teams to make him an offer, with the Chiefs having the opportunity to match. In 2022, Mahomes would become an unrestricted free agent who could sign with any team he desires.
Read why the Chiefs would be wise to get Mahomes signed before he even gets close to free agency, and take a look at some of his record-breaking stats in the Kansas City Business Journal.