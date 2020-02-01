Alex’s Forecast: 50s and 60s for the weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds on the Missouri side are keeping temps in the 30s this morning, with the 20s under clear skies in Kansas. The clouds will continue to push out of the area gradually and we'll have sunshine for everyone by the end of the day. Highs will boost up into the low 50s by the end of the day as well. And an even bigger warm-up is in the forecast for tomorrow, Super Bowl Sunday! Tomorrow expect widespread upper 60s, so busting out the grill for the game isn't a bad idea at all! Our next cold front gets closer to KC by Monday, so we'll cool down a bit into the upper 50s with more clouds.

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

