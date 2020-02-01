Missouri petition seeks legalization of recreational marijuana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even before Missouri finishes setting up its medical marijuana industry, an effort is underway to place a question on a ballot for the general election in November that would legalize recreational use for all adults.
A coalition called Missourians for a New Approach is leading the initiative. It includes many of the same groups that passed a constitutional amendment to legalize medical marijuana in 2018, a measure that won 66% approval.
The initiative anticipates producing $93 million to $155 million in tax revenue for the state by 2025, with an additional $17 million to $27 million annually for local governments.
