KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person is dead after a crash on the Downtown loop that snarled traffic for hours Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called out to the off-ramp from southbound I-70/US-71 to westbound I-670 just after 5:00 this morning. Video from the FOX4 Towercam showed a car up in flames.

The ramp was closed for more than 3 hours because of the crash but reopened late Saturday morning.

A cause for the crash has not been publicly released, nor the name of the fatality.