× Overnight home robbery leaves one person dead

KANSAS CITY, Kans. – Kansas City Kansas Police were dispatched to the area of 19th and Minnesota to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been shot and died at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest the during an aggravated robbery of a home, someone who was in the home confronted and shot the robbery suspect.

The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division and they are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.