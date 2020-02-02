Champion Chiefs: Kansas City wins its second Super Bowl title

Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54

Posted 4:06 pm, February 2, 2020, by , Updated at 11:26PM, February 2, 2020
MIAMI -- The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl title in 50 years on Sunday night, defeating the San Francisco 49ers for the championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. FOX4 will have coverage before and after the season premiere of The Masked Singer.

