MIAMI -- The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl title in 50 years on Sunday night, defeating the San Francisco 49ers for the championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. FOX4 will have coverage before and after the season premiere of The Masked Singer.
Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54
-
Big Game Bound: Bill Romanowski sizes up Chiefs, 49ers defenses
-
LeSean McCoy among those inactive for Super Bowl LIV
-
Big Game Bound: Breaking down Reid’s aerial assault vs. Shanahan’s rushing attack
-
This Warrensburg family stands divided on football as 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl approaches
-
Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Miami for Super Bowl LIV
-
-
Big Game Bound: Gauging America’s rooting interest between Chiefs, 49ers
-
Big Game Bound: FOX4’s Rob Collins joins the fun with insider access to Chiefs vs. 49ers
-
Security tackles woman who tried to get onto field at Super Bowl 54
-
Big Game Bound: Game day special featuring star guests, Chiefs-49ers picks
-
Rockhurst University challenges San Francisco school to friendly wager ahead of Super Bowl
-
-
Local man plans to open special whiskey from Super Bowl IV victory if Chiefs win in Miami
-
Mahomes Magic: Chiefs MVP leads franchise to its second Super Bowl victory
-
Big Game Bound: The Big Game Edition