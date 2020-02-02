Philadelphia Eagles congratulate Andy Reid on his first ever Super Bowl win

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Andy Reid is now a Super Bowl champion and Philadelpia is paying tribute.

Reid, who coached the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 seasons prior to coming to Kansas City, hoisted the Lombardi trophy above his head Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV.

Its been a long time coming for the 61-year-old Reid who never could quite clinch the title in Philly, despite leading the team to the big game in the 2004-2005 season.

Sunday, after Reid had his moment in the spotlight, the Philadelphia Eagles tweeted simply, “Time’s yours, Andy.”

Reid is so well liked that in the final seconds of the game, fans could be heard chanting, “Andy! Andy! Andy!”

Reid indeed made history Sunday night. He set the record for the most wins, including playoffs, by a head coach prior to their first Super Bowl or NFL Championship win.

All we can say is Congrats, Andy!