Police investigate fatal stabbing near E. 31st and Chelsea

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead Sunday evening.

The stabbing happened near E 31st Street and Chelsea Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

According to police, a man was stabbed and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released the man’s name.

Police are searching the area for any possible witnesses. Anyone with information can call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)

There is a $25,000 reward in this case.