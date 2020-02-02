Champion Chiefs: Kansas City wins its second Super Bowl title

Power outage impacting 2,000+ Lee’s Summit customers on Super Bowl Sunday

Posted 4:59 pm, February 2, 2020, by , Updated at 06:55PM, February 2, 2020

UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers as of 7 p.m.

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. –Thousands of Evergy customers are without power on Super Bowl Sunday.

About 800 Customers from SW Pryor Road to SE Willow Road are without power. Another outage is impacting around 1,300 customers from NW Whitlock Drive to SW Ward Road.

The outage was reported around 3:15 p.m. and crews are on scene working to determine a cause and restore power.

According to an Evergy spokesperson, the estimated restoration time is around 7 p.m.

