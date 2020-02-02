What time is the Super Bowl 54? When is halftime? Who is in the show?

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Super Bowl Sunday is here! And yes, it can be pretty confusing to figure out when things start and how you should plan your day. Here are some key questions answered about Super Bowl Sunday:

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will happen around 5:30 central time.

What channel is the game on?

This year, the Super Bowl will air on FOX. You can also watch it for free on the FOX Sports app.

What time will halftime start?

The first half will likely run about 90 minutes. You can expect halftime to happen around 7:00 p.m. central time. J.Lo and Shakira are slated to perform for about 12 minutes.

When goes the pregame show start?

Every year, the pregame show seems to start earlier and earlier. This year, things get started at 1:00 p.m. ET. In addition to traditional stories and analysis about the game, many of music’s top performers will take the stage.

Who is singing the national anthem and what time?

Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem before the game. You can expect that to happen about 10-15 minutes before kickoff – so let’s say 6:15 p.m. ET. to be safe.

You’re not seeing double — These teams effectively have the same colors

You’ll find that both teams have red and gold as their primary colors. And while that may cause some confusion, the Kansas City Chiefs should be wearing red jerseys while the 49ers will wear their traditional white shirts with gold pants.