1 person killed in Independence house fire Monday

Posted 3:23 pm, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 03:45PM, February 3, 2020

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fatal fire Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a home near North Hocker Terrace and North Leslie Avenue.

While crews battled the fire, one person was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

One first responder was also treated for minor injuries.

The fire department says the fire was contained to one area of the home. No other information about the victim has been released.

This story is developing.

