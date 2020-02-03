Boulevard Brewing Company said special brew to celebrate Chiefs’ Super Bowl win is in the works

Posted 2:07 pm, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 02:51PM, February 3, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevard Brewing Company tweeted Monday that they’re brewing up something extra special to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

“We’ve already gotten a lot of questions, so to answer those and preemptively answer any others: YES, a beer to celebrate the big win is on the way!” the tweet said.

While the brewing company did not release a lot of details, they did say it will be worth the wait.

In 2014, the local brewery released the limited edition Crown Town Ale after the Royals advanced to the World Series. They released it again in 2015 after the Royals won the World Series.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.