Get ready to celebrate the champion Kansas City Chiefs with a victory parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs won the Lombardi Trophy, now it's time to celebrate. Kansas City officials are planning a parade and rally this Wednesday set to begin at 11:30 a.m., and the entire city is invited to attend.

Just like the Royals World Series parade in 2015, this 2020 Chiefs Super Bowl parade will end in front of Union Station, and they are expecting more than a million people in red and gold to be a part of it.

If the scene at Power and Light Sunday night during the Super Bowl is any indication of what’s to come this Wednesday, then you can expect massive crowds downtown this Wednesday. You can also expect everyone to behave, as there were no major incidents in the city last night following the Chiefs big win.

This is a victory parade 50 years in the making, and it’s expected to be bigger than the one the city hosted in 2015.

The exact route is still being finalized by city planners, details on the parade will be released Tuesday. But many downtown streets will be closed and parking will be hard to find.

The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. and make its way to Union Station by 1:30 p.m. FOX4 will release more details about the route as planning is complete.