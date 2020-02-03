Kansas City celebrating Chiefs Super Bowl win seen on weather radar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The entire Kansas City metro was in full celebration Sunday night as the Kansas City Chiefs became Super Bowl champions for the second time in franchise history and the first time in 50 years.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City reported that the metro erupting in celebration with fireworks was detected by their radar.

Patrick Mahomes, who was selected Super Bowl MVP, led the Chiefs to 21 straight points in the final 6:13 for a 31-20 victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers.

Kansas City, Missouri will have a victory parade for the Chiefs at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The city said the exact route will be announced Tuesday morning, along with transportation and public safety details.