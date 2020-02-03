Kansas House cheers Trump tweet on Chiefs mentioning state

TOPEKA, Kan. — A tweet from President Trump saying the Kansas City Chiefs had represented Kansas well by winning the Super Bowl was deleted quickly, but Sunflower State lawmakers didn’t let it pass unnoticed Monday.

The Kansas House had a little fun with Trump’s geographical fumble in congratulating the Chiefs on their come-from-behind victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers. Trump later tweeted that he was proud of the team and Missouri, where the Chiefs play.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., a Kansas City-area Republican, had a clerk read Trump’s original tweet as if it were a formal presidential message to the chamber.

When the clerk read, “You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so well,” House members cheered.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said there’s no rivalry between the two states when it comes to the Chiefs.

“Kansas has always been part of Chiefs Kingdom,” she said in a statement.

The Legislature later canceled Wednesday’s business so members and staff can attend a victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri.

“If you looked license plates at any Chiefs game, just over the line, you’d notice that there are just as many Kansans there as Missourians,” said Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican.

What an exciting win for the Kansas City Chiefs, now the reigning Super Bowl champions! Congratulations, #ChiefsKingdom! Enjoy this thrilling, well-deserved victory and amazing season. #SuperBowlLIV — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) February 3, 2020