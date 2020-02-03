KC pulls out playbook on celebrating world champions as crews prepare for Chiefs parade, rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs fought for their right to party, and Kansas City is following suit. They're throwing a victory parade Wednesday that ends with a rally at Union Station.

Kansas City is pulling out the playbook on celebrating world champions. The parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with a victory rally following at 1:30 p.m. at Union Station.

"We are so excited to be putting this together for the fans," KCMO spokesman Chris Hernandez said.

Hernandez said they learned a lot of lessons from the Royals World Series Parade in 2015. One of them is to push the public to use city transportation.

“Don’t think that you can just drive on down, you and your buddy, and park somewhere close -- not going to happen,” Hernandez said.

The city is offering shuttles to avoid a situation where people are parking on highways. That actually happened during the Royals celebration in 2015.

“All those folks that were parked on the exit ramps from the highway: Don’t do that this time. You’re going to get towed,” Hernandez said.

What's a parade without "porta potties" by the hundreds. The city has them strategically placed them about a block away from the actual route.

"We will have 700 'porta potties' instead of just 200,” Hernandez said. "I know that's going to make every one excited."

With the massive amount of people walking downtown Wednesday, the streetcar will be completely shutdown parade day starting at midnight.

"We just want to remind people to dress warm, wear your snow boots, wear some red and have some fun,” Hernandez said.

