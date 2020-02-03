World Champion Chiefs arrive in Kansas City with Lombardi Trophy riding shotgun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The World Champion Chiefs are back in Kansas City!

The team arrived at Kansas City International Airport around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

As the plane pulled into the airport, they were greeted with a water salute before the pilot opened the cockpit window and waved a Chiefs flag.

Head Coach Andy Reid led the team off of the plane with the Lombardi Trophy in his right hand. He hoisted it in the air as he walked down the stairs to board a bus back to the practice facility, which is next door to Arrowhead Stadium.

The team strapped the trophy in tight at the front of the bus for the ride.

Patrick Mahomes was not with the team. He flew straight to Orlando as part of his MVP duties to lead fans in a Super Bowl celebration parade at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. You can replay that parade here.

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers Sunday 31-20 to become Super Bowl Champions. It was 50 years in the making for the franchise.