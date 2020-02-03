Lucky few witness Chiefs bring home Lombardi Trophy 50 years apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's not a sight fans get to see in person often.

Not just because it's been 50 years since the Chiefs brought the Lombardi Trophy home to Kansas City. But it seems both times it's happened the team has tried to keep a pretty low profile.

Bob Riley worked at TWA's Overhaul Plant in 1970 when the Super Bowl IV Champion Chiefs came home.

"We were standing there when they came down the walk from the plane," Riley described the memory he'll never forget.

He knows how special it was for the handful of airline employees and others who got to be a part of history Monday.

As the team boarded the buses on the tarmac and headed to Arrowhead with a police escort, roads were blocked off all around the stadium.

Fans couldn't get too close to their beloved team, except for those who teach or go to school at the Aviation Institute of Maintenance, which happens to be right across the street from the gate where the Chiefs entered.

"I never would have thought that I would have saw the Chiefs coming in today. I was running an errand, and I saw them coming in. I thought it was the coolest thing," student Austin Rose said.

The driver sitting next to Coach Andy Reid and the trophy gave the cheering few a honk.

"I can't even describe the moment. I got a pretty decent picture on my phone of the Lombardi Trophy right next to Andy Reid on the bus, so it was awesome," instructor John Morris said.

An emotional Bob Riley was just glad he got to see the trophy come home a second time, even if this time it was on TV.

"It was great. It was something that's been a long time coming," Riley said.