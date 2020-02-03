Raytown students ecstatic that school’s canceled for Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- There's going to be a big party in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday, as Chiefs Kingdom celebrates the team's Super Bowl victory.

A lot of school districts across the metro, including Raytown, are giving students and staff the day off to enjoy the historic occasion.

Everywhere you look in Raytown schools, you see the faces of smiling students who won't be in school on Wednesday. Instead, most will be at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

"I'm excited because first, they won after 50 years, and that's a really long time, and we don't have school on Wednesday," Raytown South student Shamaya Walker said.

When practically everyone in the metro wants to go to the Chiefs celebration, it's hard to have an effective school day.

"We know our staff would want to go. Pretty soon it gets difficult to find substitute teachers, etcetera," Raytown Superintendent Allan Markley said.

This week will be very reminiscent of the Royal's World Series victory and parade in some ways. In 2015, Raytown was one of the last districts to cancel classes. But this time around, the district said they're more prepared.

"Two weeks ago when they won the AFC Championship, we began having these conversations. Not only here internally in Raytown, but also with other districts around the metropolitan area about what they were going to do," Markley said.

So now students are anxiously waiting for Wednesday to come.

"Definitely more excited for the Chiefs parade. I feel like it's going to be a lot more people. It's going to be a lot more fun," Wilson said.

Raytown's superintendent said there are seven days built into the calendar for school cancellations. This will be its fifth of the school year. So right now, they don't have to make the day up at the end of the year.

