Union Station’s new Chiefs display is fitting for World Champions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City is all abuzz Monday morning after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to capture Super Bowl LIV. There's been a constant flow of fans taking pictures down at Union Station where there's a brand new display fitting for champions.

There's no better place than historic Union Station to display news of the historic Chiefs Super Bowl win. Crews installed the new sign on Sunday night. People arrived soon after Union Station's doors opened Monday to start taking selfies in front of the sign lit up to say: "Kansas City Loves World Champions."

People have been flocking to Union Station over the past few weeks to take pictures with the evolving signs, in some cases waiting hours at a time.