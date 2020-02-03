‘We’ve built a brotherhood’: Patrick Mahomes said he wants to be around his teammates every single day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI -- Super Bowl Champion and MVP Patrick Mahomes continued to brag on his teammates Monday during a news conference.

Mahomes told reporters that he wants to spend every day with his teammates.

"We've built a brotherhood with this team, I think that's the biggest thing," Mahomes said. "I think you can see it in the way we play and how we support each other."

The 24-year-old said he'd like to keep the brotherhood going, and keep as many of his teammates moving forward into next season.

"For me, we obviously want to win a lot of football games," Mahomes said. "I think more than anything, I want to be around these guys, and be around these guys every single day because I know that they're going to work to be the best they can be on and off the field every single opportunity they can get."

Mahomes and his teammates pulled out a 31-20 victory over San Francisco in a game that seemed all but lost.

Three times during this postseason, Mahomes and the Chiefs have trailed by 10 points or more, and all three times they’ve come back to win by double-digits themselves. That’s a first. But even that history-making feat doesn’t do justice to what Mahomes pulled off in the final game of the NFL’s much-celebrated centennial.