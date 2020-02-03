With 3% chance to live, KC man gives ‘once in a lifetime’ Super Bowl game a whole new meaning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You might have watched Dan Boos's story unfold on FOX4. He had a heart attack moments after being on our first Red Friday special in 2018.

Dan had a 3% chance to live -- and he did.

In the hours leading up to the Super Bowl on Sunday, thousands of people filled Power & Light. All of them have a story. Just a few hundred feet away from the crowd, Dan has a story, too.

"Man, Super Bowl Sunday for the Chiefs," he said in front of his red school bus turned Super Fans Bus. "It's amazing. It's a long time coming," said the man who has only missed a handful of games in 30 years.

He missed those games because of his heart attack.

On September 21, 2018, at 9:57 am, "(I) had just gotten done doing an interview with Nick Vasos," Dan said. "Then I told my wife I wasn't feeling very good. I went on the bus and just went over and, you know, went down for a little bit."

"Luckily, my wife was there to call for some help," Dan said calmly, 18 months after the fact. "This is when Kerri Stowell and some other friends just jumped in and started doing CPR on me, and from what I understand, they saved my life."

Teri, his wife, said she usually cries as she tells the story from her perspective.

"I don't think he understands," she said. "I don't think he'll ever really understand what I know."

"He hears about it," she added. "He knows it's bad, but I don't think he knows how bad it truly was. He wasn't going to live. He had a 3% chance of survival."

But instead, Dan was at Power & Light, outside McFaddens, on Sunday as he fired up the grill by his bus, ready to experience a once-in-a-lifetime moment. But for him and his family, "once in a lifetime" carries a different meaning.

"I certainly look at things differently," Dan said, "and cherish all those moments that I have with my family and friends."

"He loves life even more now that he already did," Teri said. "He loves his Chiefs more than he already did."

Dan now advocates for St. Luke's Heart Health, which is drawing attention to February being Heart Health Month. Dan received his treatment at St. Luke's. Click here to see the signs of a heart attack from the American Heart Association.

He also advocates for living life a lot more. Dan recently became a Big Brother in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. He feathered back his time at work. He spends more time with his friends and family.

"It's time to give back," he said.

As her grandson honks the bus horn and as her husband bangs a drum by the grill for the growing KCP&L crowd, Teri added, "because you never know when it's gonna be someone you love, when it's gonna happen to them."

This Super Bowl Sunday, before the Chiefs ever won the big game, the Boos family already felt like they won.