Chiefs parade parking expected to be in short supply, leaving some businesses stumped

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Parking is expected to be extremely limited in downtown Kansas City for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally. Businesses on Grand Street have been planning for a couple of weeks how to get around this problem.

Owners at Songbird Cafe plan to spend the night at their restaurant as they prep for Wednesday's big parade.

"Instead of trying to find a space and fight traffic in the morning, my wife and I are going to come probably around 12:30 tonight, maybe 1 a.m. and have a little slumber party here at the restaurant," Chris Geil said.

Street closures for the parade and rally are going to make things complicated. Grand Boulevard will be closed from Berkley Riverfront to Pershing Road for the parade route. You can find the route and all the other road closures here.

Geil said he's been anticipating this for a while.

"Really, we started kind of talking about it after we knew they were going to the Super Bowl. We knew that there would be a parade either way," Geil said.

City officials say parking garages outside of the closure zone will have event parking available. But you're out of luck if you're along the main parade route.

"Some people I just gave the day off because their shift was so short. For them to get dropped off, walk here, work their shift and then leave -- it wasn't going to be worth it," Geil said.

City officials suggest parking your vehicle elsewhere. MoDOT said if you park on any interstate ramp, your car could be towed or damaged by snowplows since snow is expected Wednesday.