KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As of Tuesday morning, coronavirus had killed more than 400 people worldwide, with more than 20,000 infected. FOX4 talked with FOX medical reporter Dr. Mike Cirigliano to separate the hype from the reality about the virus and how it spreads.
Don’t panic, be observant, be aware: Dr. Mike breaks down the coronavirus hype
