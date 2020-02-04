FOX4’s Megan Dillard and family welcome a healthy baby girl, Maeve Karis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 has just welcomed another little one to the family!

Anchor Megan Dillard gave birth to a little girl, named Maeve Karis, last week, and mother and baby are both doing well.

Megan announced baby Maeve’s arrival on Facebook on Super Bowl Sunday — and yes, she’s already a Chiefs fan. See even more photos below!

“I know you’ve been missing my mama lately, but I really wanted to keep her all to myself for the Super Bowl, so she and Daddy could teach me all about the Chiefs!” Maeve “wrote” in the post.

Maeve joins big sister Charlie, who will show her the ropes. Megan and her husband Keith are thankful for their family, friends and all the love from FOX4 viewers. Congrats, Megan!