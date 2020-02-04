Kansas City girl born at 21 weeks, mom are special guests of Trump at State of the Union

WASHINGTON — A little girl from Kansas City who is one of the youngest premature babies to survive after birth, and her mother, will be special guests of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the State of the Union Address on Tuesday night.

Ellie Schneider, who is now 2 years old, and her mother, Robin, will be in Washington D.C. for Trump’s third State of the Union.

Ellie was born premature at 21 weeks and six days and is one of the youngest babies to survive in the United States.

“With the help of an incredible medical team—and the prayers of her parents and their community—Ellie kept beating the odds, exceeding milestones, and fighting for life,” the White House said in a press release.

President Trump has embraced socially conservative policies during his time in office, including abortion issues. He has appointed judges who he claims oppose abortion, and he was the first sitting president to speak at the March for Life, the largest pro-life rally in the nation.

In addition to Robin and Ellie, President Trump is inviting a Pennsylvania student who is on a waiting list for a school she wants to attend to highlight his school choice platform.

He’s also expected to make immigration a main issue in the speech by inviting Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz, who works as a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Del Rio, Texas.

Trump is also inviting Jody Jones, whose brother was shot and killed in California by an illegal immigrant who had been deported twice. In December 2018, the man was arrested a sixth time but was released from jail before leading police on a high speed chase which led to the death of Rocky Jones.

“He’s going to honor some really incredible guests that we are excited about,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said during an appearance on Fox News, adding that the guests will “go along with his policies but also are a good picture of this country.”

You can learn more about all of the guests here.

You can watch this year’s State of the Union Address at 8 p.m. CST on FOX4 and on our website.