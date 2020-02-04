FOX4 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory begins at 9am

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cold air sets the stage for our next winter weather event that will start moving in late morning into early afternoon. Expect to see a wintry mix at the onset transitioning to snow this evening. Light snow continues into Wednesday, where intensity will begin to pick up during the morning hours. Accumulations are expected. Plan for plenty of time to get to the parade on Wednesday! Here's an updated on the timeline and totals.

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, Garry Frank, and Alex Countee will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.