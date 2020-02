KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce had a unique way of celebrating the team’s Super Bowl win on the flight from Miami back to Kansas City.

He called it the Lombardi Luge.

“Growing up playing hockey, I always wanted to chug out of the Stanley Cup after being crowned a Champion,” Kelce captioned a video he posted to Instagram of the moment.

He said he had to improvise because there’s no cup on the Lombardi Trophy.