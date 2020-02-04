Man killed in crash near 26th Lister following police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified the man killed in a crash late Sunday night following a chase.

The crash was reported just after 11 p.m. when an officer was attempting to stop the driver of a gold Chevrolet Impala in the area of 27th and Elmwood. The driver refused to stop and left the scene at a high rate of speed.

While northbound at 26th and Lister, police say the suspect driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and struck a tree and stone wall.

A passenger in the vehicle was thrown out and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 29-year-old Donnie Ramey.

The driver and one other passenger were taken to the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.