Metro families finding ways to beat the traffic for the Chiefs Victory Parade

GARDNER, Kan. -- We know traffic in downtown Kansas City Wednesday is going to be challenging. In order to beat the system, some people are taking a different approach.

Shawn Capes and his family will keep warm throughout the Chiefs Victory Parade next to an electric fireplace and furnace. He rented an RV from Olathe Ford.

"It's worth every penny to have a bathroom and not have everybody line up at a porta-bathroom," Capes said.

Three nights cost about $800. Now, all he has to do is find a place downtown to put his new wheels.

"That's going to be part of the experience is just finding a good spot to park," Capes said.

If parking an RV or your own car isn't the route you want to go, Sean Walden at KC Night Train has a couple party buses still up for grabs. He said he has five already taking people to and from the parade.

"It's fun! You can socialize with your friends," Owner Walden said. "Driving yourself, you've got all the problems like, 'Where am I going to find a place to park?' I mean, everybody's worried about that."

Not a big fan of watching with two feet on the ground? A view from the sky is still available with Heartland Helicopters. They've booked nearly a dozen tours.

They plan to fly people over Arrowhead Stadium and the Parade, depending on weather.

If you're coming from Lawrence you can catch the Amtrak train Wednesday at 5:09 a.m. It will get you to Kansas City at 6:53 a.m.

Tickets are $17 each way. The train leave Kansas City that night at 10:43.

People in St. Joseph can ride the Heartland Motor Coach bus to and from Kansas City. Tickets are $25.

There's no doubt that having a personal bathroom is a game changer, but Capes said the best part is having his wife and four daughters on board -- one of them is experiencing American Football for the first time.

"She's an exchange student from Denmark," Capes said. "So this is really part of the experience of her being here for a year and getting to experience something that we've never experienced either."

No matter which wheels you take to get there, it looks to be an experience of a lifetime.