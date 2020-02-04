Mitch Holthus celebrates how Chiefs ‘put the hammer down’ with the Kingdom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The man who called Super Bowl LIV and gave life to the name "Chiefs Kingdom" 15 years ago got to celebrate with the Kingdom on Tuesday.

Mitch Holthus hosted a celebration 50 years in the making at a packed Hy-Vee Grill.

“People have driven from as far as three hours to be here tonight because they just want to be able to feel with it others," Holthus said.

“It’s been a long time to bring that trophy home. It’s great, Kansas City, baby," Doug Payne said.

Holthus has hosted the weekly Chiefs Kingdom radio show through 2 and 14 seasons. Many of the same fans that were there for those shows were there Tuesday.

“I see the faces of veterans who have hoped, wished and prayed for this night for most of their lives and it’s here, we did it," Holthus told the standing-room only crowd.

Holthus said although other broadcasters may have doubted the Chiefs after another slow start Sunday, he never doubted the Mahomes Magic. Nor did fans who’ve had the Super Bowl on loop since Sunday.

"I just watch it over and over. I never get tired of it, especially the last 7 minutes of the game," Bob Guerra said.

But as Holthus famously said, they were able to "put the hammer down." Now he gets to say a new phrase.

"This is the first Chiefs Kingdom show where I can say we are Super Bowl Champions," he cheered.