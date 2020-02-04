More than 250 volunteers still needed to make Night to Shine an unforgettable prom experience for those with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to party the night away because Night to Shine, a prom for kids who have special needs is coming back to Kansas City.

This year's event will be held at Union Station Friday, Feb. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Guest will walk down a red carpet where paparazzi will greet them as they enter Union Station. Once inside they can get their hair and make up done or even get their shoes shined. There will be a DJ, snacks and other activities. At the end each guest will be crowned king or queen of the prom.

Directors Charles and Tammy Beeghley will FOX4 Tuesday at 8:40 a.m. to share more on the event for anyone over the age of 14 with special needs.

Night to Shine is free for guests to attend. Volunteers have been hosting fundraisers all year to pay for it.

Night to Shine is still looking for at least 250 volunteers to dance the night away with the special guests. Click or tap here if you're interested in signing up. Know someone who'd like to attend? Click or tap here to register a VIP.