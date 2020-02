OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are attempting to locate a 14-year-old boy who was last seen Monday.

Police say Robert “Bobby” Morgan did not return home from school Monday. Family received information that he planned to walk to Paola.

He is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black Adidas pants, gray or white shoes, and a gray backpack.

If you see him or have any information please call police at 913-971-6950.