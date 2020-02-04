× Two people dead after hit-and-run crash near 18th and Brooklyn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead following a hit-and run crash in Kansas City Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver of a maroon Honda Pilot was seen traveling east on 18th Street at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to stop at a stop sign, striking a red Chevy Monte Carlo that was heading north on Brooklyn. The force of the impact then sent the Chevy into a grey Ford Fusion that had stopped at the stop sign on 18th Street.

The driver of the Honda got out and ran from the scene. Police say a CPD field sergeant saw the suspect driver and chased him on foot, taking him into custody north of the crash scene. He was reported to have minor injuries. After further investigation it was discovered that the Honda had been stolen out of Independence.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Chevy were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Ford did not complain of any injuries.