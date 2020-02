KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s here!

WWE’s Triple H, who’s won 14 World Championships himself, sent a custom title belt to the Chiefs, and it arrived just in time for the parade of champions on Wednesday.

The black belt is adorned with Chiefs logos and custom red and gold details.

Patrick Mahomes stopped by the team’s facilities Tuesday to check it out.

“It looks good on you,” WWE tweeted along a photo of Mahomes holding the belt over his shoulder.