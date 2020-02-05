75-year-old charged in January Lee’s Summit bank robbery

LEE’S SUMMIT — A 75-year-old Lee’s Summit woman is facing charges related to a bank robbery last month.
Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Bonnie B. Gooch with a Class D felony of stealing.
According to prosecutors, on Jan. 23, officers responded to the 5500 block of NW Sunrise Meadow Drive for a welfare check. Officers made contact with a man who said his mother was “off her rocker” and left the house saying she was going to rob a bank.
The man said his mother left in a maroon SUV with a hat, black wig and possibly a bb gun.
Then, about an hour later, officers were dispatched to Bank of the West on 291 Highway on a reported bank robbery.
When police arrived, the bank teller said she was working in the drive thru window and heard the front door chime.
She then saw a short, older woman wearing a hat with a wig underneath pass her a card that said “this is a robbery” and “no dye packs,” along with “this is serious.”
The note also asked for $3,000 and described how the money should be divided up into bills. The suspect took the cash and left the bank.
Gooch was later stopped by an officer near I 470 and Woods Chapel Road. She allegedly had a black wig, hat and $3,000 in the car.
According to court records, Gooch was previously convicted of robbing a bank in California in 1977.
Prosecutors have requested a $10,000 bond.