Here’s what Senators from Missouri and Kansas said about Trump’s impeachment vote

WASHINGTON — The Republican-controlled Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on two impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

It was only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country, tested civic norms and fed the tumultuous 2020 race for the White House.

Missouri’s Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Kansas’ Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, all Republicans, voted to acquit the president on both charges.

You can find statements from each of the Senators about their votes and the trial below.

Sen. Josh Hawley questioned the legitimacy of the impeachment probe.

“This House Democrats have given us the first purely partisan impeachment in our history and the first attempt to remove an elected president that does not even alleged unlawful conduct,” he said.

Democrats have used impeachment as a weapon in their vendetta against @realDonaldTrump. They have abused their rules, basic fairness & the Constitution. All because they will not accept the outcome of 2016 election. Enough. Today I will vote to end these abuses & acquit pic.twitter.com/2aMx4H3rnJ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 5, 2020

Sen. Roy Blunt said the case was rushed.

“In their haste to put this case together, the House sent the Senate the two weakest articles of impeachment,” he said.

In their haste to put this case together, the House sent the Senate the two weakest articles of impeachment possible. The articles of impeachment should be and will be rejected by the Senate. pic.twitter.com/0w8A7pnscB — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) February 5, 2020

Sen. Jerry Moran said in a statement that the House failed in its prosecution.

“Our Constitution demands of the justice system that prosecutors bring specific charges and prove each element of those charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.

My full statement following the conclusion of the Senate Impeachment Trial: https://t.co/DZ2mpiJ5sT — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) February 5, 2020

Sen. Pat Roberts said it was better to let voters decide the fate of the president.

“I do not believe that removal from office is warranted, especially during an election year,” he said. “I, like everyone in this body, listened to 12 days of debate, a testimony covering nearly 90 hours. I spent time with my fellow Senators in order to reach a conclusion that was 1) fair 2) met our constitutional mandates and 3) will best serve our nation.”

I will vote for acquittal on both articles of impeachment in the Senate trial. The prosecution did not prove @realdonaldtrump committed any impeachable offense. I hope after this matter is concluded tomorrow, the entire Congress can get back to the important work of the people. pic.twitter.com/fbhKNknVbh — Senator Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) February 4, 2020