Kansas City police searching for missing 47-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help finding a missing 47-year-old woman.

Jennifer Rogers was last seen driving from N.E. 48th and N. White in a white 2017 Toyota Highlander with the Missouri license plate MB2A0T.

She is 5-foot-1, weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact KCPD at 816-234-5136.