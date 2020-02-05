FOX4 Forecast: Mother Nature’s Confetti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow will be moving in throughout the morning, picking up into the afternoon and tapering off this evening. For those of you traveling into downtown for the parade, allow yourself plenty of extra travel time. Roads will likely be impacted by the falling snow, especially driving home. Temperatures are expected in the 20s with wind chills in the teens for the parade!

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

