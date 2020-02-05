Say Cheese! Chiefs fans spend night before Super Bowl crowding WWI Museum for red skyline pic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As they countdown the moments before kick off, Chiefs fans say Kansas City is the place to be.

The city was glowing red, as the fans basked in a moment they've waited years to happen.

“We’re having a great time and I love seeing how lit up everything is, it’s so much excitement, every restaurant, everywhere we go, everyone is so excited," said Linda Brannum.

Brannum says she drove from Dallas, Texas to witness this historic moment, along with her brother.

"There`s such a buzz, there`s such an excitement in the city. If you can`t go to Miami, this is the place to be," said Brannum.

All day Saturday, lines of cars stretching around the World War I Museum, as Chiefs fans flocked to the area for a beautiful red view overlooking the downtown skyline.

"The way Kansas City has come together, I mean, everywhere you go you see red, you see people in Chiefs gear," said Sally Willhoite, a former Kansas City, Chiefs cheerleader.

Willhoite says this game is a special moment for her, reminiscing of her days as a Chiefs cheerleader.

She says she performed in the Chiefs 1970's Super Bowl win against the Minnesota Vikings.

"It gets me kind of emotional actually, because I didn`t think I'd get to see it again, I was in awe, I am still in awe. This is great for the city," said Willhoite.

Throughout the city, from the museum, to the Power and Light District, everyone says they are feel the same electric energy.

"It`s awesome that we can experience this with out kids and see the joy in their life, it`s like a second Christmas," said Logan Anstaett.

To mark the moment, fans are calling the day before Super Bowl LIV, Chiefsmas Eve.