Union Station offering Super Bowl LIV Champions rally poster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city came out to celebrate the world champion Kansas City Chiefs Wednesday afternoon.

Now, you can buy a poster taken from atop Union Station to commemorate the event.

Union Station is selling a limited edition Super Bowl LIV Champions poster both online and at the Union Station ticket office.

The $25 poster features a panorama of the parade and rally. It measures 12 inches tall and 36 inches wide and can be framed.

Proceeds go to the Union Station Preservation Fund.