Union Station offering Super Bowl LIV Champions rally poster

Posted 9:41 pm, February 5, 2020, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city came out to celebrate the world champion Kansas City Chiefs Wednesday afternoon.

Now, you can buy a poster taken from atop Union Station to commemorate the event.

Union Station is selling a limited edition Super Bowl LIV Champions poster both online and at the Union Station ticket office.

The $25 poster features a panorama of the parade and rally. It measures 12 inches tall and 36 inches wide and can be framed.

Proceeds go to the Union Station Preservation Fund.

Photo courtesy Union Station

