36-year-old Alabama woman dies singing karaoke, sister shares her story to help others

MOBILE, Ala. — It was supposed to be a night of fun for Laura Cummings. “She was singing We Belong to The Night by Pat Benatar and a minute into her song she collapsed, explained her sister, Sarah Smith.

A heart attack at age 36. Looking at pictures of her sister, Sarah remembers her as always laughing.

“I think my uncle described her best. That she was a zagger so when people would zag and I really feel like that describes her. She was always trying to do something fun and make people laugh.”

A staggering one in three women are killed by heart disease ever year, according to the American Heart Association. The significance of the phrase one in three — taking a different meaning for Sarah and her family. Her sister was one of three siblings. She was also one in three women living with cardiovascular disease.

“It never occurred to us that someone 36 years old and in seemingly good health would have a cardiac episode like that…and they couldn’t fix her….her heart unable to beat on its own,” Smith said.

She had complained of heartburn about a week before, only she didn’t know it was a potential warning sign for heart trouble.

“You don’t have to wait until you’re 40 to see a cardiologist…you never know what’s going on in your body and it’s always good to get it checked and have a good base line,” Smith warns.

She says no one is immune to heart disease even when there’s no previous diagnosis. It’s a lesson her family learned…but wants to spare others from.

“If could see her now I would tell her that I love her and I miss her.”

She says self-monitoring is key. Women, like men, should keep track of their blood pressure and cholesterol levels and know their family histories.