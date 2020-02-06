Chiefs’ Mahomes, Reid and more featured in ‘Bad Lip Reading’ of 2020 NFL season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Super Bowl Champion Chiefs had a major presence in the league this season, so it’s no surprise they made several appearances in “Bad Lip Reading’s” wrap-up of the 2020 NFL season.

And the new video will have Chiefs fans cracking up.

If you’re not familiar with Bad Lip Reading videos, here’s how they work: The creators take video clips — sometimes football games, sometimes movies or TV shows, sometimes political events — and put hilarious, creative fake dialogue over it.

You might be surprised how well the new audio matches up at times in these “bad lip readings” even if the words don’t make any sense.

The YouTube channel’s latest video, released Wednesday, features Tyreek Hill, Andy Reid, Steve Spagnuolo and even a couple of fans. Oh and plenty of lip readings of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

But of course, it’s not just the Chiefs in the 10 minute video. NFL stars like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Eli Manning and even Lee’s Summit native Drew Lock make appearances.

Bad Lip Reading even takes a note from a popular Key & Peele skit where the players introductions have fake names, possibly one of the funniest parts of the video.

Check it all out in the video above and get ready to laugh.