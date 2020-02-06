How you can get the autograph of Tyrann Mathieu, Chris Jones, Frank Clark or Demarcus Robinson

Posted 1:38 pm, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 01:49PM, February 6, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Strong safety Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom, some of your World Champion Chiefs will be signing autographs at local Dick’s Sporting Goods locations over the next week.

The players include wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, defensive end Frank Clark, defensive tackle Chris Jones and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Dick’s said they will distribute a limited number of wristbands first-come, first-served the day of the event.

The sporting goods chain said fans cannot bring in outside items to be signed. The players will only sign items purchased from Dick’s or the complimentary card.

See the full list of autograph signings below:

Saturday, Feb. 8 – Demarcus Robinson at Lee’s Summit DICK’S
Wristband Distribution: 9 a.m. (225 wristbands distributed)
Player Appearance: 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9 – Frank Clark at Leawood DICK’S
Wristband Distribution: 10 a.m. (225 wristbands distributed)
Player Appearance: 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 10 – Chris Jones at Leawood DICK’S
Wristband Distribution: 9 a.m. (225 wristbands distributed)
Player Appearance: 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Tyrann Mathieu at Zona Rosa DICK’S
Wristband Distribution: 9 a.m. (225 wristbands distributed)
Player Appearance: 7 – 8:30 p.m.

