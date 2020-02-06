Inspired by Derrick Nnadi, Rachael Ray donates year supply of food to dogs adopted from KC Pet Project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi offered to pay the adoption fee for 109 shelter dogs, celebratory chef Racheal Ray offered to feed them.

Nnadi is the owner of a shelter dog named Rocky. His offer covers the fees for dogs that became adoptable at the KC Pet Project on Sunday, when the Chiefs beat San Francisco 31-20 to win the Super Bowl.

Ray said in a tweet, “Thank you" and urged people to “Get adopting, team!" She is offering a free supply of her dog food brand “Nutrish" for all of 2020 for each of the dogs.

