FOX4 Forecast: A cold start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have mostly clear skies and cold temperatures to start with wind chills in the teens and single digits... Bundle up! Clouds increase tonight as a disturbance zips through tomorrow morning. This will mostly impact those in northern Missouri. But this isn't the only quick moving disturbance we will see this weekend. We're tracking another for Sunday in the updated forecast here!

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, Garry Frank, and Alex Countee will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.