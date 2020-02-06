Neighbors surprise Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland with special Super Bowl homecoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- It wasn't quite as big as the Chiefs victory parade, but this homecoming may have been just as special to linebacker Reggie Ragland.

Kids in his neighborhood covered his yard with red and gold streamers, signs and a huge banner that reads Super Bowl Champs.

"I would say he’s their favorite neighbor," Colleen Plattner said.

She said Ragland often shoots hoops with the kids. And on Monday, after not sleeping for the last 30 hours, he still took time to show his appreciation.

"He’s wonderful. He was so great. I mean, he threw the football with one of the kids," Plattner said. "He did a Tik Tok video with some of the girls. It was really cute."

While Ragland was dancing at the victory parade, some of the families cleaned up the celebration in his neighborhood so he didn't have to.

"Thank y'all so much," Ragland told his neighbor. "Y'all are the best neighbors I could have. Keep being y'all. I love it."

The only thing left? A sign.

On it are X's and O's, like you'd see in a football playbook. Neighbors want Ragland to know they mean something different.

It's about the love and appreciation these kids have for No. 59 on and off the field.

"Thank you for taking time out of your day, very busy, very exhausting days and making our kids feel special and feel part of the experience," Plattner said.