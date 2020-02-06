President Trump invites Chiefs to White House to celebrate Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY, MO - FEBRUARY 05: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs addresses the fans during the Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade on February 5, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Trump announced Thursday that the Chiefs are invited to the White House to celebrate the Super Bowl win.

Andy Reid previously told reporters, “If they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor.”

The Chiefs have not confirmed when the team will make the trip, but during a news conference Thursday, President Trump told reporters, “they’re coming soon, very soon.”

President Trump added, “the coach loves us, the coach is great,” referring to Reid.

